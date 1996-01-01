Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

At 63.5 °C, the vapor pressure of H2O is 175 torr, and that of ethanol 1C2H5OH2 is 400 torr. (b) Assuming idealsolution behavior, what is the vapor pressure of the solution at 63.5 °C?

