Which of the following best describes an atom that has lost an electron?
A
A neutral atom
B
An anion
C
A molecule
D
A cation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that an atom consists of protons (positively charged), neutrons (neutral), and electrons (negatively charged). The overall charge of the atom depends on the balance between protons and electrons.
Understand that when an atom loses an electron, it loses a negative charge, resulting in more protons than electrons, which gives the atom a net positive charge.
Recognize that an atom with a net positive charge is called a cation, while an atom with a net negative charge (gained electrons) is called an anion.
Note that a neutral atom has equal numbers of protons and electrons, so losing an electron means it is no longer neutral.
Understand that a molecule is a group of atoms bonded together and is not defined by the loss or gain of electrons in a single atom.
Watch next
Master Atoms vs. Ions with a bite sized video explanation from Jules