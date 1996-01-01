Which of the following ions is classified as a monatomic ion?
A
NO_3^-
B
NH_4^+
C
SO_4^{2-}
D
Na^+
1
Understand the definition of a monatomic ion: it is an ion consisting of only one atom with a positive or negative charge.
Examine each ion given in the problem: $\mathrm{NO_3^-}$ (nitrate), $\mathrm{NH_4^+}$ (ammonium), and $\mathrm{SO_4^{2-}}$ (sulfate). Each of these ions contains multiple atoms, so they are polyatomic ions.
Recognize that $\mathrm{Na^+}$ (sodium ion) consists of a single sodium atom carrying a positive charge, making it a monatomic ion.
Conclude that among the options, $\mathrm{Na^+}$ is the only monatomic ion because it contains only one atom.
Remember that monatomic ions are often simple metal or nonmetal ions like $\mathrm{Na^+}$, $\mathrm{Cl^-}$, $\mathrm{Ca^{2+}}$, etc., while ions with multiple atoms are polyatomic.
