When writing the formula for an ionic compound, why must the total positive and negative charges balance?
A
To maximize the compound's solubility in water
B
To increase the melting point of the compound
C
To allow the compound to conduct electricity in solid form
D
To ensure the compound is electrically neutral
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that ionic compounds are formed by the attraction between positively charged ions (cations) and negatively charged ions (anions).
Recognize that for an ionic compound to be stable, the total positive charge from the cations must exactly balance the total negative charge from the anions.
This balance of charges ensures that the compound is electrically neutral overall, which is a fundamental requirement for the compound's existence.
Note that if the charges did not balance, the compound would carry a net charge, making it unstable and unlikely to form a solid lattice structure.
Therefore, when writing the formula of an ionic compound, the subscripts of the ions are adjusted so that the sum of positive charges equals the sum of negative charges, ensuring electrical neutrality.
