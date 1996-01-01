Hi everyone. So we have the action below. And the K. P. Value is 2.47. I'm sent to the third power or asked how the K. C. For the reaction at this temperature. Since we're asked to find the K. C. And we're giving the K. P. We're gonna need to use the occasion K. P. It was K. C. Times are T to the power of data. N. Where are as R gas constant T. Is our temperature in delta, N. Is the sum of the molds of the gaseous product minus is some of the molds of the gas is reacting. And if he rearranged this to solve for K. C, we get K. C equals K. P. About about R. T. The power of data. And so for K. P We're giving 2.47 lb 10 to the third. Okay. See is what we're looking for. Art is 0.08 leaders from atmosphere about about malls times kelvin. And for the temperature We have 1200 K. And for delta N. We have one mole of carbon monoxide. The three most passion gas -1 Mall of Methane Plus one more of H 20. Gas. Get two miles total. Now we can plug an advice into the equation. We get K. C. Equals 2.47 Times 10 to the 3rd, Divided by 0.08206. Later times atmosphere about about Moles Times Kelvin. I'm 1200 K. Into the power of two. Okay, see Is 0.255. Since K. C. Does not have any units, we can disregard the units. Thanks for watching my video, and I hope it was helpful.

