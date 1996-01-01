Step 1: Understand what volume means in chemistry. Volume is the amount of space that a substance (solid, liquid, or gas) occupies, and it is measured in cubic units or units derived from cubic measurements.
Step 2: Identify common units of volume. These include milliliters (mL), cubic centimeters (cm\^3), and liters (L). Note that 1 milliliter is equal to 1 cubic centimeter, and liters are commonly used for larger volumes.
Step 3: Analyze the unit 'meter'. A meter (m) is a unit of length, not volume. Volume units are derived from length units cubed (e.g., meter cubed, m\^3).
Step 4: Recognize that while 'meter' itself is not a volume unit, 'cubic meter' (m\^3) is a volume unit. Since the problem lists 'meter' alone, it is not a unit of volume.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options given, 'meter' is NOT a unit of volume, while milliliter, cubic centimeter, and liter are all valid volume units.
