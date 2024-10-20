Understand that the energy levels of electrons in a hydrogen atom are quantized and can be calculated using the formula: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mrow><mi>E</mi><mo>=</mo><mfrac><mrow><mo>-</mo><mi>R</mi><mi>H</mi></mrow><msup><mi>n</mi><mn>2</mn></msup></mfrac></mrow></math>, where <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>R</mi><mi>H</mi></math> is the Rydberg constant (approximately 13.6 eV) and <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>n</mi></math> is the principal quantum number.