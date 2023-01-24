Hello everyone today. We are being asked for the following question for the following reaction. What is the relationship that exists between the formation rate of nitric oxide and the consumption rate of nitrogen gas. So the first thing that we want to recall is that for a reaction where we have a moles of reacting A. Which is designated as lowercase A. And capital A. Respectively. We're going to get B lowercase B, which is moles of reactant capital B. The rate is given by the rate is equal to negative one over the moles of racket A times the change in the concentration of our A. Over the change in time. And that's going to be equal to one over our modes of B. Times the change in our concentration of B over the change in time. And so we have the following chemical reaction and we can note that our consumption rate is going to be equal to our negative change in our nitrogen gas over the change in time. And this is because it is being consumed, so it's considered negative. So this is going to be our consumption rate for nitrogen gas. And then we have the formation rate and so our formation rate, it's going to be our one half and that one half is coming from our coefficient of B right? For nitric oxide, there's a coefficient of two. And so that 1/2 represents that. And so it's going to be one half times are changin, our concentration of nitric oxide over our change in time and the answer choice that best relates these two is going to be answer choice B and so with that we've answered the question overall. I hope this helped, and until next time.

