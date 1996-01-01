Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
In the process of attempting to characterize a substance, a
chemist makes the following observations: The substance is
a silvery white, lustrous metal. It melts at 649 C and boils at
1105 C. Its density at 20 C is 1.738 g/cm3. The substance
burns in air, producing an intense white light. It reacts with
chlorine to give a brittle white solid. The substance can be
pounded into thin sheets or drawn into wires. It is a good
conductor of electricity. Which of these characteristics are
physical properties, and which are chemical properties?