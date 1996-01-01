Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

Determine ΔG° for the reaction: Fe2O3(s) + 3 CO( g) ¡ 2 Fe(s) + 3 CO2( g) Use the following reactions with known ΔGrxn ° values: 2 Fe(s) + 3 2 O2( g) ¡ Fe2O3(s) ΔGrxn ° = -742.2 kJ CO( g) + 1 2 O2( g) ¡ CO2( g) ΔGrxn ° = -257.2 kJ

