Understand the first law of thermodynamics, which states that the change in internal energy (ΔE) of a system is equal to the heat added to the system (q) minus the work done by the system (w). This can be expressed as: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>ΔE</mi> = <mi>q</mi> - <mi>w</mi></math>.