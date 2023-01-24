Hey everyone in this example, we need to identify whether our given molecule is an acid base or salt and indicate whether this molecule exists in solution as associated molecules, a mixture of un associated molecules and ions or just as an ion only. What we should recognize from our formula is that we have hydrogen bonded to a chlorine, which we would recognize as a non metal and then bonded to oxygen. Whenever we have this combination, we have an oxy acid and in this case we have two oxygen's that are within this molecule. So because we recognize that this is an oxy acid, we would recognize that this is Cloris acid as the molecule name. And to determine the strength, we want to recall that for oxy acids with The number of oxygen atoms being greater than three art strong. So looking at our formula were given for Cloris acid, H C L 02. So we would go ahead and recognize that here We have only two oxygen atoms. And so we would say that therefore this is a week oxy acid. Since we know that we should have at least three to be a strong oxy acid. Whenever we have a weak acid or a weak base, we should recall that weak acids and bases only partially associate in solution. So we should recognize that we would have the following formula where we have our Cloris acid, hcl 02 reacting with water and solution or it's being dissolved in water. And so we're going to form the following product where we have the cielo to minus ion and then we form hydroxide. And that is due to the fact that our Cloris acid reacted as a Lewis or we should say bronze dead, sorry, acid donating it's proton to our water molecule. So as a correction, we would form hydro ni um as a product due to the fact that again, Cloris acid is donating this proton to our water molecule, which is now going to have three hydrogen forming the hydro ni um ion. So what we should really have here in the middle is an equilibrium arrow where we have a smaller arrow forming our product, since it's only going to partially dissociate into this ion here and then we have a larger arrow going towards the direction of our agents. So we can say that based on this reaction, therefore Cloris acid exists in solution as and associated molecules and ions since we also formed the hydro ni um ion. So our final answer is going to be this explanation here as well as the fact that we've identified that hcl 02 is an asset. It's specifically a week oxy acid. So this will be our final answer. To complete this example. If you have any questions, please leave them down below and I will see everyone in the next practice video

