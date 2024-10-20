Multiple Choice

A sample of chlorine weighing 20.57 grams contains two naturally occurring isotopes: Cl-35 and Cl-37. If the atomic masses are 34.9689 amu for Cl-35 and 36.9659 amu for Cl-37, and the natural abundance of Cl-35 is approximately 75.78%, what is the mass of Cl-35 in the sample?