K c = 6.5 x 102 at a particular temperature for a reaction: 2 NO(g) + 2 H(g) ⇌ N 2 (g) + 2 H 2 O(g). Calculate K c at same temperature for the following reaction: 1/3 N 2 (g) + 2/3 H 2 O(g) ⇌ 2/3 NO(g) + 2/3 H(g).