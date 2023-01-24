Hey everyone. We're asked if our bro my ion is a weak base and to write an equation if it acts as a base. So first let's go ahead and add a proton onto our bro my ion. And if we produce a weak acid then are an ion is basic. And if we produce a strong acid then are an ion is neutral. When these two react, we end up with aromas acid, which is a week oxy acid. So this means that our bro my eye on is in fact a weak base. So let's go ahead and write out our equation. We have our bromide ion and this reacts with water. Our products are going to come up to our promise acid plus our hydroxide ion. So I hope this made sense. And let us know if you have any questions.

