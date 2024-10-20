Multiple Choice

Determine the freezing point of a solution that contains 78.8 g of naphthalene (C10H8, molar mass = 128.16 g/mol) dissolved in 722 mL of benzene (density = 0.877 g/mL). Pure benzene has a melting point of 5.50°C and a freezing point depression constant of 4.90°C/m. What is the new freezing point of the solution?