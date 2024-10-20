Determine the molar mass of carbon monoxide (CO). Carbon has a molar mass of approximately 12.01 g/mol and oxygen has a molar mass of approximately 16.00 g/mol. Add these values to find the molar mass of CO: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mn>12.01</mn><mo>+</mo><mn>16.00</mn></math> g/mol, then convert to kg/mol by dividing by 1000.