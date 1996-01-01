Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

A 0.867-g sample of an unknown acid requires 32.2 mL of a 0.182 M barium hydroxide solution for neutralization. Assuming the acid is diprotic, calculate the molar mass of the acid.

