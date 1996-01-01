Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

A current of 11.3 A is applied to 1.25 L of a solution of 0.552 M HBr converting some of the H+ to H2(g), which bubles out of solution. What is the pH of the solution after 73 minutes?

