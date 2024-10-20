Step 1: Begin by identifying the total number of valence electrons available for the molecule AsF₃. Arsenic (As) is in group 15 of the periodic table, which means it has 5 valence electrons. Fluorine (F) is in group 17, so each fluorine atom has 7 valence electrons. Since there are three fluorine atoms, the total number of valence electrons from fluorine is 3 × 7 = 21.