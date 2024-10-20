Multiple Choice

Hydrogen gas (a potential future fuel) can be formed by the reaction of methane with water according to the following equation: CH4(g) + H2O(g) → CO(g) + 3H2(g). In a particular reaction, 26.5 L of methane gas (measured at a pressure of 730 torr and a temperature of 298 K) is reacted. If the actual yield of hydrogen gas is 60.0 L, what is the percent yield of hydrogen gas?