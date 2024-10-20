Step 5: For equation 3) AgNO3(aq) + NaI(aq) → AgI(s) + NaNO3(aq), assign oxidation states: Ag is +1 in AgNO3(aq) and +1 in AgI(s); Na is +1 in NaI(aq) and +1 in NaNO3(aq); I is -1 in NaI(aq) and -1 in AgI(s). There is no change in oxidation states, indicating it is not a redox reaction.