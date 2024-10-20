Use the ideal gas law to find the number of moles of hydrogen gas. The ideal gas law is \( PV = nRT \), where \( P \) is the pressure in atmospheres, \( V \) is the volume in liters, \( n \) is the number of moles, \( R \) is the ideal gas constant (0.0821 L·atm/mol·K), and \( T \) is the temperature in Kelvin. Convert the temperature from Celsius to Kelvin by adding 273.15.