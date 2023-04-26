21. Nuclear Chemistry
Rate of Radioactive Decay
7:56 minutes
Open QuestionOpen Question
A moon rock collected by the Apollo mission is estimated to be 3.80 billion years old by uranium/lead dating. Assuming that the rock did not contain any lead when it was formed, what is the current mass of 206 Pb in the rock, given that it currently contains 1.180 g of 238 u? The half-life of 238U is 4.47×109 years.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:7m
Play a video:
22
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 8 videos