Start by determining the moles of carbon in the CO2 produced. Use the molar mass of CO2 (44.01 g/mol) to convert the mass of CO2 to moles: \( \text{moles of CO2} = \frac{43.89 \text{ mg}}{44.01 \text{ g/mol}} \). Since each mole of CO2 contains one mole of carbon, the moles of carbon will be the same as the moles of CO2.