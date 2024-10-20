Multiple Choice

Calculate the number of atoms in a copper rod with a length of 9.85 cm and a radius of 1.05 cm. The density of copper is 8.96 g/cm³. (The volume of a cylinder is V = πr²l.) Express the number of atoms to three significant figures. Assume the molar mass of copper is 63.55 g/mol and Avogadro's number is 6.022 × 10²³ atoms/mol.