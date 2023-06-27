Skip to main content
General Chemistry
My Channels
College Channels
Skills Channels
Professional Channels
Learn
with
Jules
Explore
this channel
Exam Prep
Bookmarks
Create Account
Sign in
General Chemistry
2. Atoms & Elements
Isotopes
1:55 minutes
Open Question
The oxygen isotope with 8 neutrons
Verified Solution
1m
Play a video:
7
Mark as completed
Was this helpful?
0
Previous problem
4:36m
Watch next
Master
Isotopes
with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno
Start learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
03:54
What are Isotopes? | Chemistry Basics
American Chemical Society
250
3
01:55
What is an Isotope?
MooMooMath and Science
260
03:45
Isotopes | Matter | Physics | FuseSchool
FuseSchool - Global Education
167
04:36
Isotopes
Jules Bruno
668
5
04:25
What Are Isotopes? | Chemistry Basics
Reactions
137
12:42
What are Isotopes?
The Organic Chemistry Tutor
305
07:56
What are Isotopes?
Tyler DeWitt
152
02:14
Calculating the Protons, Neutrons and Electrons for an Atom
Mr Barnes
323
03:57
Isotopes Example 1
Jules Bruno
548
1
See all videos
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.