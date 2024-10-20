The equilibrium constant for the following gas phase reaction is 0.75 at 750 K. After a short time, analysis of a small amount of the reaction mixture shows the concentrations to be [NOBr] = 1.25 M, [NO] = 0.80 M and [Br 2 ] = 0.50 M. Which of the following statements is/are true?

2 NOBr (g) ⇌ NO (g) + Br 2 (g)

a) The reaction mixture is at equilibrium.

b) No further reaction will occur.

c) The partial pressure of NOBr will increase.

d) The partial pressure of NO will increase.

e) The reaction will shift to the left, the reactant side.