Use the ideal gas law equation \( PV = nRT \) to solve for the number of moles \( n \). Rearrange the equation to \( n = \frac{PV}{RT} \), where \( P \) is the pressure in atm, \( V \) is the volume in liters, \( R \) is the ideal gas constant \( 0.0821 \text{ L atm/mol K} \), and \( T \) is the temperature in Kelvin.