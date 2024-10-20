Use the stoichiometry of the balanced chemical equation to find the moles of sulfur (S) produced. According to the equation, 2 moles of H2O correspond to 3 moles of S. Set up a proportion to find the moles of S: \( \frac{3 \text{ moles S}}{2 \text{ moles H2O}} = \frac{x \text{ moles S}}{\text{moles of H2O calculated}} \).