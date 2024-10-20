Use the mole ratio to find the volume of hydrogen gas produced. Since 3 moles of H₂ are produced for every 1 mole of N₂, multiply the moles of N₂ by 3 to find the moles of H₂, then convert this to volume using the same STP conversion: \( \text{volume of H}_2 = \text{moles of H}_2 \times 22.4 \text{ L/mol} \).