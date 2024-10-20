Calculate the mass of carbon in the new sample using the mass ratio obtained in the previous step. Set up a proportion where the mass of carbon in the new sample (\( x \)) is to the mass of oxygen in the new sample (3.27 g) as the original mass ratio: \( \frac{x}{3.27 \text{ g O}} = \frac{2.05 \text{ g C}}{2.73 \text{ g O}} \).

