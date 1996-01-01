Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

One of the nuclides in spent nuclear fuel is U-235, an alpha emitter with a half-life of 703 million years. How long will it take for the amount of U-235 to reach 10.0% of its initial amount?

