Empirical Formula Practice Problems

The collection of elements created by a decomposition reaction is shown in the following diagram. Could you illustrate the molecules of the broken-down compound using a diagram? Why or why not?

a. No, because we cannot determine if the molecular formula is the same as the empirical formula

b. Yes, because we can use the amount of the products given in image

c. No, because we are not given the empirical formula of the compound

d. Yes, because we can determine the empirical formula based on the number of compounds produced from the decomposition reaction