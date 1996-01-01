Empirical Formula Practice Problems
Perfluoromethyldecalin is widely regarded as a blood replacement. The combustion analysis of 31.468 mg perfluoromethyldecalin produced 29.751 mg of CO2. Identify whether the molecular formula of perfluoromethyldecalin is C11F20 or C11F20O.
Sodium metal reacts with fluorine gas (F2) to form sodium fluoride. Determine the empirical formula of sodium fluoride, given that 2.50 g of Na completely reacts with 2.07 g of F2.
Substance A and substance B have the same empirical and molecular formulas. Are the two substances the same?
The collection of elements created by a decomposition reaction is shown in the following diagram. Could you illustrate the molecules of the broken-down compound using a diagram? Why or why not?
a. No, because we cannot determine if the molecular formula is the same as the empirical formula
b. Yes, because we can use the amount of the products given in image
c. No, because we are not given the empirical formula of the compound
d. Yes, because we can determine the empirical formula based on the number of compounds produced from the decomposition reaction
An insecticide is only composed of C, H, N, and Cl. A 50 mg sample is ignited and produced 8.9 mL CO2 and 8.2 mL H2O. Another test shows that it has 0.78 mg Cl. What is the missing information for us to be able to determine its molecular formula?
Shown below are the structures for n-pentane and isopentane. Select the formula that can distinguish them from each other.
A substance is composed of 43.64% of P and 56.36% of O. It has a molar mass of 283.88 g/mol. Give its empirical and molecular formula
Select the correct empirical formula for a substance with 68.10 % Rb by mass, 12.78 % S by mass, and 19.12% O by mass.
Select the correct empirical formula for a substance with 5.51% Li by mass, 43.64% Mn by mass, and 50.84% O by mass.
Select the correct empirical formula for a substance with 47.98 % Zn by mass. and 52.02% Cl by mass.
Select the correct empirical formula for a substance with 11.34 mol C, 11.34 mol H, and 5.67 mol O.
What is the empirical formula for a substance consisting of 1.78 g Cu and 2.22 g Se?
Determine the empirical formula of the starting material of the decomposition reaction based on the given image.
Give the molecular and empirical formula for the compound dinitrogen pentoxide consisting of two nitrogen and five oxygen
Based on the given image for isopentane and n-hexane, what is their empirical formula?
Based on the elemental mass percent composition of the following stimulant, determine its empirical formula.
Pseudoephedrine (used as a nasal/sinus decongestant): C 72.67 %, H 9.17 %, N 8.48 %, O 9.68 %
174.7 mg arsenopyrite forms from a reaction between arsenic and sulfur. What is the empirical formula of arsenopyrite given the following amount: 106.39 mg of arsenic.
Decomposition of a certain compound yields the following masses: 16.77 g Mg, 22.13 g S, 44.16 g O. Identify the empirical formula for this compound.
A compound has a composition of 15.74 % Na, 19.23 % Si, and 65.03 % F by mass. Calculate the empirical formula.
A compound contains 26.41 % Na, 36.84 % S, and 36.76 % O by mass. Calculate the empirical formula.
Calculate the empirical formula for the compound that contains the following percentages by mass: 64.26 % C, 7.21 % H, and 28.54 % O
A sample of a compound has 8.92 g Sn and 5.70 g F. Calculate the empirical formula for the compound.
Identify the empirical formula for a compound that is composed of 3.596 g Be, 12.771 g S, and 25.531 g O
Cyclohexane has six carbon atoms and twelve hydrogen atoms. Identify the empirical and molecular formula of cyclohexane.
Which of the following compound can only be molecular formulas and not empirical formulas?
Which of the following can be determined from the empirical formula of a compound?
What is the empirical formula for the naturally occurring eugenol that has a clove like odor? Its elemental mass percent composition is 73.15% C, 7.36% H, and 19.49% O.