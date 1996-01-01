Given the statements about covalent Lewis structures, which is/are applicable for neutral molecules?

A. Only electrons that participate in bonding can be included in the Lewis structure.

B. Hydrogen atoms can form more than one bond and can be the central atom of a Lewis structure.

C. The number of electrons used in a Lewis structure is equal to the sum of the valence electrons of the atoms.

D. In a Lewis structure, every atom should only have eight electrons around them.

E. The electrons in a covalent compound may be shared between atoms.