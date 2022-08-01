Okay. Hey, guys, In this new video, we're gonna take a look at the rules involved in naming, coordinate compounds or coordinate complexes. So we're gonna say, in the early days of coordination compounds, they were named after the people who first, um, prepared them or for their brilliant colors. Remember, we said that some of these coordinate compounds that they display really interesting colors because again, they're pair magnetic, at least in terms of the central metal cat ion. So for a lot of them, it creates these different types of electromagnetic radiation, which develops into different types of colors. Now, we're gonna say today the naming of these coordinate compounds iss similar in some way to the way we name Ionic Compounds. But there's a set of rules we need to follow. So rules for naming We're going to say that the metal cat ion is written before the nonmetal and ion. We're gonna say if the metal if the metal is a transition metal that has mawr than one charge, then we have to use a Roman numeral. But remember, certain transition metals on Lee have one charge. For example, zinc is always plus two. Cadmium is always plus two silvers, always plus one. These don't require us to use Roman numerals for them. Next, we're going to say the Onley space in the name should appear between the positive cat ion and the negative and eye on portion. So remember when we're talking about a coordinate complex, it's made up of two things. It's made up off your cat ion which could just be a medal or the complex ion itself. And then you have counter ions, which are the N ion and that could be a non metal or could be a negative complex. Iona's well, we're going to say for the complex ion portion, we're gonna say neutral neutral Liggins air written before an ionic Liggins. So the neutral ones like NH three or water, are written before the negative ones here. I've compiled a quick list of the most common types of each. So we have our neutral Liggins and we have our an Ionic Liggins. We can also add to this list e n Okay, e n. This would just be our ethylene Di Amin. Okay, we're gonna say here in the formula for the whole complex is placed inside of brackets remember for complex science, we always use brackets around it. We're gonna say within the complex ions, Liggins are named in alphabetical order before the metal ion, We're gonna say an Ionics, drop the ID and add Oh, after the root name. So we're gonna see different ways of naming things. So water is aqua and H three is a mean We're gonna say here CEO is referred to as a carbon Neil Big organic term. When you get to organic, you learn more about carbon eels. Um, we have n A, which is Ni nitro still. And then we have floral chloral bro Moai, Odo hydroxy hydroxy. So which is O. H Minus and Sienna CN minus Now on numerical prefix is used to determine the number of a particular Liggan. So if you had two of these, this would be dia mean if you had three waters that be try aqua. Right. So you have di tri tetra Penta Heck PSA, because you have thes different numbers. Now the complex ion is an an ion. We replaced the ending of the metal name and at eight so iron becomes ferret, copper becomes cooperate, let becomes plume bait, silver becomes Argent eight. So notice here that these names are similar to their symbols toe least to their shorthand way of writing them. Why? Because these are the Latin names and we're just changing the Latin names and putting in a t at the end. Now, how exactly do we name these? Let's combine all the rules that we just learned. So let's first take a look at this thing. This part that's in brackets. This is our complex ion. So this whole thing is our complex ion in here looking at the complex ion, you see that the metal is written before the Liggins. Okay, so titanium is written first. Next, What you should realize is NH three is a neutral Liggan. We said that neutral Liggins should be written before the an Ionic Liggins The negative ones which it iscause b r is negative one. So that's our complex ion. And then here, this br that's on the outside. This is our counter ion all together. This is our coordination complex. Now, though, we have to try to name this thing. All right, so we're gonna say here, let's talk about the different things involved. We're gonna say here, though we're gonna say, here we have what we have. This NH three there's four of them. So that's Tetra because there's four a meme a we have inside the complex. We have br. Okay, so the one inside the complex that we call that Bromo can There's two of them, so that's die, bro Mo. But we look at B for alphabetical order. Remember, we're naming the Liggins inside the complex alphabetically. Then we have a beer that's on the outside. That is a counter ion. When it's a counter ion, it's not brome. Oh, it's bromide. Okay, also, we have to talk about this titanium. What is the charge of titanium? It's a transition metal. It's not zinc. It's not cadmium. It's not silver. So we know that it doesn't have just one charge. It has multiple charges. We have to identify which one it has. So we have to solve for its charge. So we're gonna say that it's X then we're going to say here what we're gonna say. The ammonia has no charts of zero halogen are negative. One? Yeah. Treated like a math problem. Solve for X. So we're gonna stay here one titanium, which is X plus for Mony, is each +10 plus two. Bro means inside the brackets, each one is negative. One plus one. Growing outside the brackets is also negative one. So this drops out. So X minus two minus one equals the charge of zero so x equals plus three. So this is titanium three that we're dealing with now we're gonna name all of it together. So when the metal is inside of the brackets, it's part of the complex. When the metal is part of the complex, it's gonna be named after the Liggins. So let's look at the Liggins. The Liggins are NH three and BR so named them alphabetically. Do not look at the numerical prefixes. Determine alphabetical order. They don't count. We're looking at the A, and we're looking at the B to determine the alphabetical order. So this would be tetra a meme die, bro. Mo Then we're dealing with titanium now titanium three and then we have a bromide on the outside bromide. Okay, so that's the name. This is alphabetical. Order A before B, then the medals named after the Liggins. Then the counter ion is named the last since the counter on is a non metal. We changed the ending toe. I'd e So this would be the name of this first cornet complex that we took a look at. Let's look at this Next one here in this next one Let me take myself out of this last one. Guys, for this one here, What do we notice here? The brackets in this one? The complex ion is an an eye on. Remember? What do we say? We said that if the complex ion is an anti on the negative portion, we replaced the ending of the metal name and add eight. Okay, so first things first the complex ion. Okay, we know it's negative. Why do we know it's negative? Because n a is plus one. So this whole thing must be minus one. Okay, so it's the negative ion for you could look at it like that if you want. Alright, so platinum is involved. So we would change the ending of platinum to eight. So we're going to say that this, um, part gets transformed to eight. So it becomes plateau. Nate, we still have to figure out the charge of platinum, So we treated like a math problem. We know this is plus one. We don't know what this is. This is X. This is a neutral Ligon. So zero halogen zehr minus one. Treated like a math problem. Problem. We have one sodium that's plus one plus platinum plus three ammonia, as each one is zero plus five corps, and each one is minus one equals the charge of zero one plus X. This drops out because it's zero minus five equals zero. Combine the plus one in the negative five together. That gives me negative four. So we're dealing with plot, Nate four. All right, so let's try to name this Sodium is written first. So we're gonna say that this is called sodium, right? Then we have to look at the Liggins Liggins within the complex. Ion. The Liggins are written first and remember, we follow them by alphabetical order. We have three ammonia. So that's try, um, em and then we have chlorine. Zwei have five of them, so that's Penta. Since it's inside the brackets, it's part of the complex ion. So it's not chloride. Its core. Oh, so remember the numerical prefixes air not used for alphabetical order. That's not what we're looking at. We're looking at the A and the C so alphabetically, a comes before see so that be sodium. Remember the only spaces between the cat ion and the anti on so sodium space? Try a mean, um Em Panta floor role Plateau, Nate. Four. Okay, so that would be the name of this complex. Those coordinate complex. So as you can see, there's a lot of detail that goes into naming these structures. So it's imperative that one you guys get down the basics of what do we call certain Liggins within this compound and from there, follow the rules. If their halogen is inside the complex, what do we call it versus if it's a counter ion? Remember the alphabetical rules that we follow? Also, remember how we write certain structures neutral Liggins first, then the an Ionic Liggins. After that, knowing these rules are fundamental because they could ask you to name one or they can give you the name and from the name you need to write down the formula. Both ways are incredibly important. So keep practicing guys

