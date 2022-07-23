Electrolytic cells and galvanic cells share similar components, yet they function quite differently due to their distinct roles in electrochemical reactions. The primary distinction lies in their energy dynamics: electrolytic cells consume electrical energy, requiring an external power source, such as a battery, to drive the reaction. In contrast, galvanic cells generate electricity from spontaneous chemical reactions, often measured with a voltmeter.

In an electrolytic cell, the stored electrical energy from the battery is converted into chemical energy, facilitating a redox reaction that is non-spontaneous. This means that the reaction does not occur naturally and must be forced to proceed. Consequently, the cathode in an electrolytic cell is negatively charged, while the anode is positively charged. This configuration is crucial because like charges repel; thus, electrons from the anode, which is losing electrons (oxidation), are pushed towards the cathode, where reduction occurs.

For example, at the anode, copper undergoes oxidation, transforming from solid copper to copper ions in solution, represented as:

Cu (s) → Cu2+ (aq) + 2e-

Simultaneously, at the cathode, tin ions are reduced to solid tin, as shown in the following reaction:

Sn2+ (aq) + 2e- → Sn (s)

The overall reaction, after canceling out the electrons, can be summarized as:

Cu (s) + Sn2+ (aq) → Cu2+ (aq) + Sn (s)

Additionally, the salt bridge plays a vital role in maintaining charge balance by allowing the movement of ions. Negative ions migrate towards the anode to neutralize the buildup of positive copper ions, while positive ions move towards the cathode to support the flow of electrons.

Understanding these key differences is essential for grasping the operational principles of electrolytic cells and their applications in electrochemistry.