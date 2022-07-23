An electrolytic cell is a type of electrochemical cell that operates through non-spontaneous reactions, utilizing a process known as electrolysis. In this context, electrolysis refers to chemical reactions that require an external source of electrical energy to proceed. Unlike spontaneous reactions, which occur naturally, electrolytic cells need this additional energy input to function effectively. Common examples of electrolytic cells include lithium batteries and rechargeable batteries, which are prevalent in everyday technology.
Regardless of the type of electrochemical cell—whether it is a spontaneous galvanic (or voltaic) cell or a non-spontaneous electrolytic cell—the fundamental roles of the electrodes remain consistent. The cathode is always the site of reduction, where gain of electrons occurs, while the anode is the site of oxidation, where loss of electrons takes place. This relationship can be summarized as follows: cathode = reduction and anode = oxidation. Understanding these principles is crucial for grasping the underlying mechanisms of electrochemical processes.