GOB ChemistryEnergy, Rate and EquilibriumLe Chatelier's Principle
Problem 63
Textbook Question

The reaction CO(g) + H2O(g) ⇌ CO2(g) + H2(g) has ∆H = -9.8 kcal/mol (-41 kJ/mol). Does the amount of H2 in an equilibrium mixture increase or decrease when the temperature is decreased?

Verified Solution
