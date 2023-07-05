Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
GOB ChemistryEnergy, Rate and EquilibriumLe Chatelier's Principle
1:29 minutes
Problem 66
Textbook Question

The reaction Fe 3+(aq) + Cl -(aq) ⇌ FeCl 2+(aq) is endothermic. How will the equilibrium concentration of FeCl 2+ change when Cl - is precipitated by addition of AgNO3?

Verified Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
22
Was this helpful?
1:41m

Watch next

Master Thermodynamics with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno

Start learning
01:41
Thermodynamics
Jules Bruno
695
1
09:34
The following is an endothermic reaction where Kc = 6.73 x 103.For each of the choices below predict in which direction the reaction will proceed
Jules Bruno
659
5
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.