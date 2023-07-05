Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
GOB ChemistryEnergy, Rate and EquilibriumLe Chatelier's Principle
7:53 minutes
Problem 100
Textbook Question

Many carbonate minerals are insoluble in water and appear in water pipes as 'scale.' Why is scale formation typically only a problem in hot water pipes?

Verified Solution
clock
7m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
19
Was this helpful?
1:41m

Watch next

Master Thermodynamics with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno

Start learning
01:41
Thermodynamics
Jules Bruno
695
1
09:34
The following is an endothermic reaction where Kc = 6.73 x 103.For each of the choices below predict in which direction the reaction will proceed
Jules Bruno
659
5
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.