Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
GOB ChemistryEnergy, Rate and EquilibriumLe Chatelier's Principle
1:57 minutes
Problem 65a
Textbook Question

The reaction H2(g) + I2(g) ⇌ 2 HI(g) has ∆H = -2.2 kcal/mol (-9.2 kJ/mol). Will the equilibrium concentration of HI increase or decrease when A catalyst is added?

Verified Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
33
Was this helpful?
1:41m

Watch next

Master Thermodynamics with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno

Start learning
01:41
Thermodynamics
Jules Bruno
695
1
09:34
The following is an endothermic reaction where Kc = 6.73 x 103.For each of the choices below predict in which direction the reaction will proceed
Jules Bruno
659
5
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.