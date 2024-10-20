Multiple Choice

Calculate the molarity of an unknown sulfuric acid (H₂SO₄) solution if a 25.0 mL sample of the acid solution consumes 27.2 mL of 0.138 M NaOH solution in a titration. Assume the reaction is: H₂SO₄ + 2 NaOH → Na₂SO₄ + 2 H₂O.