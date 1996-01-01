everyone in this example, we need to determine whether light is absorbed or emitted when an electron and the hydrogen atom goes from the eighth energy level down to the third energy level. So we want to recall that an electron emission is where our electron goes from a higher energy level, or shell down to a lower energy level or shell number. And so what we have witnessed in the prompt is going from the higher energy level being eight Down to the lower energy level being three. And so we would agree that this is going to describe a electron emission. And so this would correspond to a release of energy and so therefore light would be released. So the final answer to complete this example would be statement C, which states that light is released because the electron goes from a higher energy state being at eight to a lower energy state where it's at the third energy level. So C. Is our final answer. If you have any questions, please leave them down below. Otherwise, I will see everyone in the next practice video.

