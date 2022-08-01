Bohr Model

Now in the boar model of the atom, electrons travel around the nucleus in circular orbits, which we call shells. Now these shells used the variable end and a shell is just a grouping of electrons surrounding the nucleus that ties into their potential energy. So their energy of position, we're gonna say associated with boards model is what we call the Rydberg constant. And when it's dealing with jewels, the value is 2.178 times 10 to the negative 18 as the value for Rydberg constant. Now, if we're looking at boards model, remember, in our boards model, we have our nucleus here in orange and within the nucleus. Remember, That's where we find our protons and our neutrons. Remember, protons are positively charged. Neutrons are negatively charged. Orbiting around the nucleus in these orbits or shells are are electrons. Remember, electrons themselves are negatively charged. And we're going to say if we take a look, here's our nucleus. This is our first orbit or our first shell so n equals one. This is our second orbit, where we find three more electrons. So this is shell to, and this would be shell three. And remember here we said Shell, it uses the variable end and we're gonna say n equals R shell number, but also what we call our energy level. We're going in greater context in terms of that, when we talk about the quantum numbers Now, how do we tie this into the energy of a particular electron? Because, remember, we said that the shell number ties into their potential energy. Well, we're going to say here the energy of an electron within a specific shell can determined by Delta, E or E N, which is the potential energy of an electron equals negative times are, which is our right Burt Constant, which we said is 2.178 times 10 to the negative jewels. And that's gonna be times Z squared over and squared. Z here equals the atomic number of an element. For example, hydrogen first element on the periodic table has an atomic number of one and then n squared on the bottom, remember, and would just be the shell number or energy level for that particular electron. So just remember, electrons travel within orbits around the nucleus, and by using this potential energy formula, you could determine the potential energy associated with any particular electron within a given. Adam

