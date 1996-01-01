Now remember that combustion analysis is just an analytical process that helps us to determine the empirical formula of the compound combustion analysis is accomplished through the use of a combustion apparatus. Now this apparatus is where the sample is vaporized and goes through combustion by traveling between chambers. So here we have a basic type of combustion apparatus here it has chambers A through D. What happens first is that we have to place our sample within chamber A. And we allow oxygen gas to enter this. Remember, a key component of a combustion reaction is the presence of 0.2 as a reactant. Now, Chamber A. We've placed our sample within it and this is where the sample is vaporized. So it's changed into a gaseous state. It then travels into chamber B. And chamber B is where hydrogen is converted into water. So if this sample possesses hydrogen, it gets converted into water and the nonmetal portions of this sample gets converted into some type of gas. Now, if that gas, if that nonmetal happens to be Carden, it's normal for it to become ceo too. We talked about non hydrocarbons. So if it's a nitrogen, it would become N. 02. If it's sulfur, it becomes S. 02. If it's one of the halogen, it becomes a diatonic molecule. Now traveling out of chamber to this is where we have the splitting of water and our gas in chamber, see this is where water is being trapped and again, based on the identity of the non metal, we could make different types of gasses, C. 02 of the non metal is carbon N. 02. If it's nitrogen S. 02, if it's sulfur and then one of the di atomic halogen is if it happens to be a halogen. Now, what comes out after all of this is any excess oxygen that remains and this is a possibility. Sometimes a combustion reaction can happen in an environment that's rich in oxygen. The reaction takes place, but there's still oxygen all over the place. So just remember combustion analysis requires the use of a combustion apparatus. And now that we've seen this apparatus, let's take a look at some different types of combustion analysis questions that kind of go hand in hand with understanding this apparatus.

