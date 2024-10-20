Next, determine the molar mass of aspirin (C₉H₈O₄). Calculate this by adding the atomic masses of all the atoms in the formula: 9 carbon atoms, 8 hydrogen atoms, and 4 oxygen atoms. Use the periodic table to find the atomic masses: Carbon (C) is approximately 12.01 g/mol, Hydrogen (H) is approximately 1.01 g/mol, and Oxygen (O) is approximately 16.00 g/mol.