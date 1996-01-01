General Chemistry
1. Intro to General Chemistry
Density of Geometric Objects
Problem
What is the edge length (in cm) of a titanium cube that contains 2.55 * 1024 titanium atoms? The density of titanium is 4.50 g/cm3.
