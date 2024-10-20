First, understand the formula for root mean square velocity (v_rms) which is given by: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><msqrt><mfrac><mrow><mn>3</mn><mi>R</mi><mi>T</mi></mrow><mi>M</mi></mfrac></msqrt></math>, where R is the gas constant, T is the temperature in Kelvin, and M is the molar mass in kg/mol.