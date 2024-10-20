Multiple Choice

Ice cubes at exactly 0°C with a total mass of 54.0 g are combined with 140 g of water at 75°C in an insulated container. Given that the heat of fusion (ΔH_fus) is 6.02 kJ/mol and the specific heat capacity of water (c_water) is 4.18 J/g°C, what is the final temperature of the system if no heat is lost to the surroundings?