Multiple Choice

If 55.0 mL of ethanol (density = 0.789 g/mL) initially at 9.0 °C is mixed with 55.0 mL of water (density = 1.0 g/mL) initially at 28.7 °C in an insulated beaker, what is the final temperature of the mixture, assuming that no heat is lost and the specific heat capacities are 2.44 J/g°C for ethanol and 4.18 J/g°C for water?